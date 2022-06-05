UrduPoint.com

1 Believed Dead, 33 Missing As Hurricane Agatha Hits Mexico

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

1 believed dead, 33 missing as Hurricane Agatha hits Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) -:At least 11 people are believed dead and 33 missing in the southern state of Oaxaca after Hurricane Agatha slammed into Mexico, Governor Alejandro Murat said Wednesday.

He said the storm was losing power and preliminary casualty reports from the state have yet to be confirmed.

"Today, I inform you that Oaxaca is in mourning.

As of this morning, we can first report that this Agatha phenomenon has decreased its strength, according to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA). On the most relevant subject, we can report that there are 33 missing and eleven deaths in a preliminary report," he said.

The coast and southern region saw overflowing rivers and landslides from heavy rains and gusts. In addition, CONAGUA cautioned that there was a 70% chance of a second storm storming.

