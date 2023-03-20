1 dead, 5 trapped after SW China coal mine accident

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) --:One person died and five others were trapped after a coal mine accident happened in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday.

The accident took place in a coal mine under construction in the town of Guli, the city government said in a press release.

An emergency response was launched soon after the accident. The rescue work is being carried out to save those trapped in the mine, the government said.