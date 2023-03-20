UrduPoint.com

1 Dead, 5 Trapped After SW China Coal Mine Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

1 dead, 5 trapped after SW China coal mine accident

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) --:One person died and five others were trapped after a coal mine accident happened in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday.

The accident took place in a coal mine under construction in the town of Guli, the city government said in a press release.

An emergency response was launched soon after the accident. The rescue work is being carried out to save those trapped in the mine, the government said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

