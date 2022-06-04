UrduPoint.com

1 Dead, 8 Injured After Bullet Train Derails In SW China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

1 dead, 8 injured after bullet train derails in SW China

BEIJING, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A train driver died and eight others were injured after a bullet train derailed at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Two carriages of the train D2809 from Guiyang to Guangzhou came off the tracks that were hit by mud and rockslide as the train was about to arrive at the Rongjiang station, the company said.

The injured people include one train attendant and seven passengers. They have been receiving treatment at local hospital. A total of 136 other passengers have been evacuated, the company said.

The investigation of the accident is under way.

Related Topics

Accident Injured China Company Driver Died Guiyang Guangzhou From

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

43 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

1 hour ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

2 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

2 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

3 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.