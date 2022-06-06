UrduPoint.com

1 Dead, 8 Injured After Bullet Train Derails In SW China

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

1 dead, 8 injured after bullet train derails in SW China

BEIJING, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :A train driver died and eight others were injured after a bullet train derailed at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Two carriages of the train D2809 from Guiyang to Guangzhou came off the tracks that were hit by mud and rock slide as the train was about to arrive at the Rongjiang station, the company said.

The injured people include one train attendant and seven passengers. They have been receiving treatment at local hospital. A total of 136 other passengers have been evacuated, the company said.The investigation of the accident is under way.

