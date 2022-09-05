UrduPoint.com

1 Dead, 9 Missing After Plane Crash In Washington State

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

1 dead, 9 missing after plane crash in Washington state

Washington, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :One person was killed and rescue crews were searching for nine others after a small plane crashed along the coast of the US state of Washington on Sunday, the coast guard said.

The US Coast Guard said it received a report of the crash around 3:11 pm (2211 GMT) and dispatched helicopters and boats to scour the area. Local search and rescue officials were also on the scene.

"One deceased individual was recovered by crews on scene. Nine individuals remain unaccounted for, and a safety zone has been put into effect to help facilitate search efforts," the coast guard said in a statement, adding that no cause for the crash had yet been determined.

Two ships will "remain on scene throughout the night searching for the 9 individuals on the seaplane," the coast guard later said on Twitter.

The plane crashed while flying over the Pacific Ocean inlet of Puget Sound while on its way to Renton Municipal Airport near Seattle.

Flight tracking website Flight Radar 24 said it was monitoring reports of the crash, and that it had recorded the last signal from a 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter -- a single-engine propeller plane -- in the area at 3:08 pm local time at 100 feet (30.5 meters) of altitude.

Initially, the US Coast Guard's Pacific Northwest division tweeted that eight adults and one child were on board. It later tweeted an update that they were searching for 10 passengers.

Related Topics

Washington Canada Twitter Seattle Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

21 minutes ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

3 hours ago
 BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families ..

BISP distributes over Rs18 billion among families under Flood Relief Cash Assist ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.