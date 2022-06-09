(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A Chinese J-7 fighter jet crashed during a training mission in the central Hubei province on Thursday, killing one person and injuring two others, local media reported.

The pilot ejected safely and was hospitalized along with the injured people, according to Global Times.

A fire broke out after the jet crashed in a residential area in Xiangyang, damaging several houses. Rescue and relief missions were dispatched to clear the area.

J-7 is a Chinese-made fighter plane equipped with short-range, infrared homing air-to-air missiles and mainly designed for short-range air-to-air combat. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.