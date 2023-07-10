Open Menu

1 Dead As Heavy Rain Lashes SW Japan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 11:20 AM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) --:A woman in her 70s died after a landslide hit her house in Fukuoka Prefecture Monday as heavy rain pounded parts of Japan's southwestern region, local media reported.

An emergency call was made around 3:40 a.m. local time Monday that an elderly couple was trapped in a house in the town of Soeda in Fukuoka Prefecture due to a mudslide, Kyodo news said, citing local authorities.

The woman was later confirmed dead while her husband in his 70s was slightly injured, it added.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, logged record rainfall for a three-hour period of 167 millimeters as of 6:20 a.m. Monday.

As heavy precipitation is expected from western and eastern regions facing the Sea of Japan through Tuesday, the weather agency warned of landslides and floods in Fukuoka Prefecture and neighboring Oita.

