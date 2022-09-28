UrduPoint.com

1 Dead In Anti-terrorism Police Raid In Belgium

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :One person was killed in an anti-terrorism operation by Belgian police on Wednesday, local media reported.

The suspect died in an exchange of gunfire early in the morning in the Merksem district of the Flanders region, according to public broadcaster RTBF.

Authorities were searching for arms during a coordinated raid against far-right extremist groups in the area.

According to RTBF, the police were looking for homemade weapons, suspecting that the group was preparing for a terrorist attack.

They found weapons and ammunition while searching 10 separate sites across different towns in Flanders, including the cities of Antwerp and Ghent.

