1 dead in Damascus blasts on eve of polls: state media

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed and another wounded in two blasts Saturday in the Syrian capital, state news agency SANA said, on the eve of the country's third war-time parliamentary polls.

It said "one person was killed and another wounded in the explosion of two devices near Anis Bin Malik mosque" in the Nahr Aisha area of Damascus.