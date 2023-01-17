UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

KATHMANDU, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) --:One more body was found on Tuesday at the crash site of a Nepali passenger plane in central Nepal and the search continues for two others still unaccounted for, officials said.

"We have found one more dead body today, now there are two more people to be found," Brig. Gen.

Krishna Prasad Bhandari, Nepal Army's spokesperson, told Xinhua.

A Yeti Airlines plane crashed on Sunday into the Seti River gorge near the city of Pokhara when it was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 68 passengers and four crew members aboard, and 69 bodies had been recovered by Monday evening.

"Out of 72, 70 bodies have been retrieved," the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.

