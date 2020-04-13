UrduPoint.com
1 More Discharged From Quarantine In AJK Mirpur After Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

1 more discharged from quarantine in AJK Mirpur after recovery

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 13 (APP):One more coronavirus patient was discharged on Monday from the state-run quarantine facility in Mirpur district after complete recovery and the toll of discharged patients has been risen to four across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) so far.

"On Monday the local health authorities discharged Muhamamd Ali, from the Mirpur isolation center. He is the resident of Kotli district after both of his tests were found negative by the NIH Islamabad lab", District Health Officer Mirpur Dr Fida Hussain, in an official statement, said.

Ali had traveled from Taftan on March 21, and was placed in Mirpur isolation center after tested coronavirus positive.

