10 chartered flights to take 2,500 British nationals from Pakistan back to UK

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom (UK) Government has organized 10 chartered flights to take around 2,500 stranded British travellers stranded in Pakistan back to the country.

According to a Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), the flights will run from Islamabad to London Heathrow on April 21, 22, and 23 , and Manchester on April 24, 25, 26 and 27, and form Lahore to London Heathrow on April 22 and 24, and Manchester on April 26 The FCO advised the British travellers to visit the Pakistan TA Return to the UK page on gov.uk for information.

It said more than 7,500 British nationals, who did not usually reside in Pakistan, had already returned to the UK from Pakistan by commercial means, as it worked worked with the Government of Pakistan to keep routes running and airports operating.

UK's Foreign Office Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon said: "Thousands more British travellers stranded in Pakistan can now fly home thanks to these 10 charter flights." "These extra flights will bring around 2,500 more people home – joining the 7,500 British nationals who do not reside in Pakistan who returned on commercial flights following extensive co-operation between the UK and Pakistan governments."Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, said there had a huge effort from the teams across the Pakistan network to help the British people to return to the UK.

"And while we have got over 7,500 people back to the UK already, these charter flights will help us to get thousands more back home next week," he said.