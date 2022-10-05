UrduPoint.com

10 Dead After Indian Himalayas Avalanche Hits Climbers

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

10 dead after Indian Himalayas avalanche hits climbers

New Delhi, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Ten people are confirmed dead after an avalanche struck climbers in the Indian Himalayas, police said Wednesday, with 18 other members of the expedition still missing.

Several dozen climbing trainees were caught in Tuesday morning's snowslide near the summit of Mount Draupadi ka Danda-II in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

The Indian air force and local disaster agency were assisting with rescue efforts before heavy snow and rainfall forced them to abandon the search overnight.

"Rescue teams have recovered 10 bodies," the Uttarakhand state police force said on Twitter after operations resumed in the morning.

Fourteen people have so far been rescued from the site of the avalanche, around 4,900 metres (16,000 feet) above sea level, and police said five were being treated at a district hospital in Uttarkashi.

Police footage showed several rescued climbers arriving in the town and walking unassisted while escorted by officers.

