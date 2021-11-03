UrduPoint.com

10 Dead In Colombian Mudslide Caused By Heavy Rains

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:20 AM



Mallama , Colombia, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Ten people died after a mudslide caused by heavy rains in southwest Colombia engulfed a hotel Tuesday, rescuers said.

Nine people were pulled out alive, two of them in serious condition.

The mudslide happened in the early hours of the day in Mallama, a town of 7,000 close to the border with Ecuador.

Eight of the dead were women, including some Venezuelans, Jader Gaviria, director of the national disaster management body UNGRD, told AFP.

He said more people are believed to be trapped inside the hotel as rescuers attempt to clear the mud, which also buried a major road.

