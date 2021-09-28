UrduPoint.com

10 Dissident Rebels Killed In Colombia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:20 AM

10 dissident rebels killed in Colombia

Bogota, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Colombia's armed forces killed 10 rebels suspected of belonging to one of the largest dissident FARC units, a senior military official said Monday.

The country is experiencing some of the worst attacks by armed groups since a peace deal was signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) in 2016.

"This is still happening now but we have the death of 10 outlaws" of a dissident faction commanded by "Mono Ferley," armed forces commander Luis Fernando Navarro said in a message shared with the media.

The group commander, who uses the alias "Mono Ferley," is one of "Ivan Mordisco's henchmen," whom authorities identify as one of the greatest leaders of the former FARC guerrillas who did not demobilize.

Navarro did not specify where the operation took place.

Though most of the FARC set down their arms -- some 7,000 women and men -- there were active dissidents that have continued the violence in various regions.

Under no unified command, some 2,500 combatants did not accept the 2016 peace deal. They continue to operate illegally, getting funds from drug trafficking, illicit mining and extortion, according to Colombian intelligence.

The non-governmental organization Indepaz estimates there have been 73 massacres in the country so far in 2021.

According to information from the army, "Ivan Mordisco" is allied with "Gentil Darte," the main dissident leader, to carry out a plan called "Refounding FARC-EP."

Related Topics

Army Women 2016 Media From

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Da ..

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Day

2 minutes ago
 DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Indust ..

DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit

2 minutes ago
 PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes ..

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

22 minutes ago
 FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

31 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122: KP govt to establish 43 sub-stations ..

Rescue 1122: KP govt to establish 43 sub-stations at tehsil level

6 minutes ago
 Bangkok on alert as 70,000 homes flooded in Thaila ..

Bangkok on alert as 70,000 homes flooded in Thailand

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.