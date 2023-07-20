Open Menu

10 Killed, 21 Injured In India's Landslide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

10 killed, 21 injured in India's landslide

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 21 others injured after a landslide hit India's western state of Maharashtra, officials said Thursday.

Rescuers have evacuated 75 people and many others are feared trapped.

The landslide hit late Wednesday night in Irshalgad village of Raigad district, about 80 km southeast of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

According to officials, the landslide brought with it a large amount of soil and rocks from a hillock and buried about 30 houses in the remote hamlet.

Following the incident, authorities rushed rescuers to the spot to carry out searches and evacuate the trapped villagers.

Related Topics

India Injured Mumbai From

Recent Stories

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

12 minutes ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

35 minutes ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

42 minutes ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

3 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

5 hours ago
Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

14 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

15 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous