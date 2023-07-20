(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 21 others injured after a landslide hit India's western state of Maharashtra, officials said Thursday.

Rescuers have evacuated 75 people and many others are feared trapped.

The landslide hit late Wednesday night in Irshalgad village of Raigad district, about 80 km southeast of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

According to officials, the landslide brought with it a large amount of soil and rocks from a hillock and buried about 30 houses in the remote hamlet.

Following the incident, authorities rushed rescuers to the spot to carry out searches and evacuate the trapped villagers.