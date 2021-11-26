Jos, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Gunmen on Friday attacked a village in central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing 10 people and burning 30 houses, police said, in the latest violence in the volatile region.

Nigeria's middle Belt region has for years suffered from tit-for-tat clashes between herders and farmers although local officials say recent attacks are the work of criminals rather than communal violence.

"At about 0130hrs (00:30 GMT), the command received a report of an attack by yet to be identified gunmen at Te'egbe village of Bassa Local Government Area," said police spokesman Ubah Ogaba.

"Ten (10) persons were killed and about thirty (30) houses set ablaze by the attackers," he said in a statement.