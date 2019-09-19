10 killed in car bomb attack in southern Afghanistan: governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :A car bomb attack targeting an intelligence services building in the southern Afghan city of Qalat on Thursday left at least 10 people dead and 85 wounded, the governor of Zabul province told AFP.

The attack also hit the hospital in the city, according to Rahmatullah Yarmal. The attack was claimed by a Taliban spokesman, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, who said it was against the National Directorate of Security.