10 Killed In Light Plane Crash On Street In Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A light plane crashed into a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said.

"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash.

Two passing motorists -- one in a car and one on a motorcycle -- also perished together with the eight on board the plane," Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.

Malaysia's civil aviation authority said in a statement that six passengers and two flight crew were on board the aircraft when it crashed, though it did not confirm any casualties.

It also said that a safety probe would be launched following the incident.

More Stories From Miscellaneous