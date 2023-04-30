UrduPoint.com

10-man Fenerbahce Beat Sivasspor 3-1 In Turkish Super Lig

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Ten-man Fenerbahce beat Sivasspor 3-1 to get their fifth straight win in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Diego Rossi netted the first goal of the Yellow Canaries in the 22nd minute at the Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium in Sivas.

A second goal for Fenerbahce came in the 46th minute by Ferdi Kadioglu, while Irfan Can Kahveci was shown a red card in the 49th minute after a VAR inspection.

Just six minutes later, Kadioglu scored another one, whereas Jordy Caicedo netted the hosts' only goal in the 76th minute, and the match ended 3-1.

The Yellow Canaries have 67 points, while Galatasaray top the league with 70.

