10-man Torino beat AC Milan 1-0 to advance to Italian Cup quarterfinals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :A 10-man Torino stunned AC Milan in an Italian Cup last 16 match Wednesday, beating them 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Torino were down to 10 players after Koffi Djidji was sent off in the 70th minute at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

The visitors broke the deadlock in extra time.

On a quick counter attack, Torino's French midfielder Michel Adopo finished in the area in the 114th minute to score the winning goal for his team.

The rest of the time, AC Milan took risks but Torino defended well to secure the away win.

Torino will face either Sampdoria or Fiorentina in the next stage.

