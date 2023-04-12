10 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drown off Tunisia: coastguard

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Ten migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drowned off Tunisia after their boat sank while trying to reach Europe, the coastguard said Wednesday, with at least 20 more reported missing.

"Seventy-two migrants were rescued and 10 bodies recovered after Tuesday's shipwreck" off the city of Sfax, said spokesman Houssem Jebabli.

Between 20 and 30 more African migrants were listed as missing, Faouzi Masmoudi, the spokesman of a local court investigating the incident, told AFP.

Jebabli said all those killed hailed from sub-Saharan African countries. The coastguard also said they had foiled another illegal sea crossing from the northern coast.