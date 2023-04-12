Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

10 Migrants From Sub-Saharan Africa Drown Off Tunisia: Coastguard

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

10 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drown off Tunisia: coastguard

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Ten migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drowned off Tunisia after their boat sank while trying to reach Europe, the coastguard said Wednesday, with at least 20 more reported missing.

"Seventy-two migrants were rescued and 10 bodies recovered after Tuesday's shipwreck" off the city of Sfax, said spokesman Houssem Jebabli.

Between 20 and 30 more African migrants were listed as missing, Faouzi Masmoudi, the spokesman of a local court investigating the incident, told AFP.

Jebabli said all those killed hailed from sub-Saharan African countries. The coastguard also said they had foiled another illegal sea crossing from the northern coast.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Sfax Tunisia All From Court

Recent Stories

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measure ..

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measures for economic stability

3 minutes ago
 AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea agai ..

AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea against his disqualification

6 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental Reform’ of IFIs, MDBs to ad ..

13 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

43 minutes ago
 Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.