UrduPoint.com

10 Million Covid-19 Vaccines Doses To Be Transported From China To Pakistan Till Aug 22

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:50 AM

10 million Covid-19 vaccines doses to be transported from China to Pakistan till Aug 22

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) ::Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will run eight special flights to airlift 10 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines from China to Pakistan between August 12 to August 22 to help ensure the government's ongoing prevention and control drive against Covid-19 pandemic.

A couple of flights of the national flag carrier will leave Beijing Capital Airport today with anti Covid-19 vaccines procured from China, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP here on Thursday.

Another two PIA flights are likely to come to the Chinese capital to transport Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan in next two days. In total, ten million doses of vaccines will be airlifted from August 12 (Today) to August 22, he added.

He said that PIA has so far brought around 35 million doses of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines to Pakistan from China.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has expedited the vaccination process prevent and control the fourth wave of Covid-19 in the country. Chinese vaccines namely Sinopharm and Sinovac besides other vaccines are being used in the vaccination drive.

The government intends to achieve the target of administering 70 million doses of vaccines to people under its massive vaccination campaign across the country.

China will provide a total of 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world this year, in the latest effort to honor its commitment to make vaccines a global public good by ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability.

China will donate $100 million to the COVAX global vaccine initiative for the distribution of vaccines to developing countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Beijing August From Government PIA Billion Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Press: New Khorfakkan spot to boost Sharjah to ..

UAE Press: New Khorfakkan spot to boost Sharjah tourism

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

10 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

10 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.