10 mln Americans have received first Covid shot: health agency

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 10 million people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Wednesday.

Of 29,380,125 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines sent to states, 10,278,462 have been administered, according to the CDC's tracker.

That is around 3.1 percent of the total population of roughly 330 million people -- though vaccines are not yet available to children.