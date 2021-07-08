10 more bodies pulled from US condo collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICAGO, United States, 8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :- Search teams working in stormy conditions recovered 10 more bodies Thursday from a collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida, bringing the number of recovered victims to 46, according to officials.

It is the highest number of victims found in a 24-hour period since the Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed June 24.

Of the bodies recovered, about 30 have been identified, according to ABC news, and more than 100 remain missing.

Fire and rescue teams paused briefly in the last 24 hours under the threat of lightning from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The storm is hugging the western side of the Florida panhandle as it moves north, bringing heavy winds and rain and leaving thousands without power in the Florida Keys.

But the search goes on north of Miami, where teams are using shovels, concrete cutters and buckets to haul away nearly 5 million Pounds of debris. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said this week that bringing down the half of the building that remained standing, in a controlled demolition late Sunday, was crucial to helping searchers dig through the initial pile.