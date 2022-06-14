UrduPoint.com

10 Shiploads Of Edible Oil From Indonesia, Malaysia To Arrive Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

10 shiploads of edible oil from Indonesia, Malaysia to arrive Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Ten shiploads of edible oil from Indonesia and Malaysia will arrive Pakistan in the next two weeks as the major development was achieved after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on June 10.

Upon the direction of the prime minister, a Pakistani delegation held successful negotiation with the Indonesian ministry of trade for the import of edible oil. Minister for Commerce and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmood met his Indonesian counterpart, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The visiting delegation also included Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association chairman Tariqullah Sufi and member Rashid Jan Muhammad.

Today, a shipload of 30,000 metric tons edible oil would sail for Pakistan.

A total of 0.25 million metric tons of edible oil is being supplied to Pakistan from the brotherly country Indonesia.

The Indonesian side on the request of the Pakistani delegation swiftly acted upon all the relevant issues.

