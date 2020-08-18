UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Wounded As Rockets Hit Afghan Capital On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

10 wounded as rockets hit Afghan capital on independence day

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :More than a dozen rockets struck the Afghan capital Tuesday, wounding at least 10 civilians as the country marked the 101st anniversary of its independence, the interior ministry said.

Fourteen rockets were fired from two vehicles in Kabul, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said, adding that two suspects had been arrested.

"Most of these rockets have hit civilian houses in Kabul," Arian said.

"Unfortunately, 10 civilians including four children and one woman have been wounded." The rockets struck the capital after President Ashraf Ghani participated in an independence day ceremony at the presidential palace.

Witnesses said some of the rockets fell near the palace and the defence ministry in a heavily fortified area that also houses several embassies.

The rocket attack comes as the Afghan government and the Taliban are poised to begin peace talks.

Negotiations are set to start once Kabul completes the release of about 400 Taliban prisoners as approved last week by a traditional gathering of prominent Afghans.

Ghani's swearing-in ceremony on March 10 was interrupted by rocket fire near the palace. No serious injuries were reported at the time.

Afghanistan was never a part of Britain's empire but it became officially independent from British influence in August 1919.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Fire Interior Ministry Vehicles Independence March August Women Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

41 minutes ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

51 minutes ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

1 hour ago

FM says Pakistan stands as proud partner of Sri La ..

1 hour ago

NLCC says Punjab, Khyber Pakthunkhwa are locusts f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.