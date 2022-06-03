UrduPoint.com

10 Years After 'Gangnam Style', Psy Is Happier Than Ever

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Seoul, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Ten years after "Gangnam Style" became a global phenomenon, South Korean rapper Psy is living his best life -- proud of his "greatest trophy" and free from the pressure of repeating that unprecedented success.

Uploaded to YouTube on July 15, 2012, the song's wacky music video became a runaway megahit, with its trademark horse-riding dance spawning thousands of imitations, spoofs and spinoffs.

It was the first YouTube video to reach one billion views, and with it Psy attained what K-pop acts before him could not: global recognition.

At the peak of the song's popularity, he was everywhere -- sharing the stage with Madonna, leading a flash mob in front of the Eiffel Tower, and performing before then US president Barack Obama.

But the success of "Gangnam Style" was a double-edged sword -- with fame came pressure to deliver another huge hit. Psy once described it as one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Things became "heavier and harder because... every time I (had) to have that kind of strong song", Psy told AFP in an interview last week at his company's headquarters in Gangnam -- the posh Seoul district he poked fun at in the track.

"I had a huge dependency (on) the song... But you know, it's 10 years ago, so right now I'm really free." "Gangnam Style" transformed not only Psy's career but the music industry too, demonstrating how an artist not performing in a dominant language such as English could reach international audiences through the internet.

It also prompted a change in how music charts were compiled, making Billboard take YouTube views and streams into account.

K-pop acts "are very huge on YouTube, they are getting a lot of views", Psy said.

"If Billboard didn't change, it (wouldn't) be that easy," the 44-year-old added.

Psy's groundbreaking role has been acknowledged by some of the biggest Names in K-pop.

"He's always someone I was grateful for," Suga, a member of hugely popular group BTS, said in a video last month.

"With 'Gangnam Style', he paved the way for K-pop in the United States... We were able to follow his footsteps with ease."

