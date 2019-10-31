UrduPoint.com
100 Dead, 5,500 Wounded In Week Of Iraq Violence: Rights Commission

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :At least 100 people have died and more than 5,000 injured since anti-government demonstrations resumed in Iraq on October 24, a national rights commission said Wednesday.

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission said a majority of the dead were civilians suffocated by tear gas, or who sustained trauma wounds from tear gas canisters or were shot dead.

It could not immediately provide a breakdown of where and when the victims had died.

