UrduPoint.com

100 Years Of The BBC: Key Moments

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 11:50 AM

100 years of the BBC: key moments

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The BBC celebrates its centenary on October 18, after 100 years of technological innovation, ambitious programming -- and controversy.

- 1922: the first steps - The BBC was officially formed on October 18, 1922 by a group of entrepreneurs but it was only on November 14 that the first radio programme was broadcast.

At 6:00 pm, a news bulletin started and the first words -- "This is 2LO, Marconi House, London calling" -- crackled through radio sets.

"It was read once and it was repeated immediately after at half the speed because the technology was not great," said James Stirling, who is in charge of the centenary celebrations.

Ten years later in 1932, technology had advanced sufficiently to allow king George V to address the British empire for the first time on the radio.

That kickstarted the BBC Empire Service -- the forerunner of the BBC World Service.

The king's voice was heard for the first time by millions of people at the same time.

Television programmes began in 1936.

- World War II - Britain's prime minister, Neville Chamberlain, announced the start of the war on the BBC on September 3, 1939.

During the conflict, the BBC became an essential source of news, and not just for Britons.

On June 18, 1940, exiled French General Charles De Gaulle launched his call for resistance to the Nazi German invasion on the airwaves of the BBC.

"Radio Londres" also broadcast the programme "Les Français parlent aux Français" ("The French speaking to the French") and in early June 1944, a coded message calling for railway installations to be sabotaged before the D-Day landings.

- Coronation - Queen Elizabeth II's coronation on June 3, 1953 was the first to be seen live on television.

"It's such a key moment in BBC history, in broadcasting as well," said Stirling.

Some 20 million people across Europe watched while in Britain viewers gathered with friends and neighbours to witness the spectacle on television.

My grandparents bought a tv for the occasion," said Stirling. "It's very important in terms of history and from a technology perspective." Fast-forward to 1981 and the wedding of the then Prince Charles -- now King Charles III -- to Lady Diana Spencer was seen by 750 million people around the world.

- 1995: Diana - More records were broken in 1995 when the BBC broadcast an explosive interview with princess Diana.

"There were three of us in this marriage so it was a bit crowded," she told the Panorama programme, referring to Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Diana also spoke of her own infidelities as the couple's marriage collapsed, how she thought Charles was not fit to be king and that she wanted to be "a queen of people's hearts".

A report published last year lifted the lid on the deceptive methods that journalist Martin Bashir used to secure the interview and criticised the BBC for its handling of the affair.

- 2007: digital - In 2007 the BBC launched its streaming and on-demand site BBC iPlayer to complement its traditional broadcasting.

The platform has developed in line with competition from other services such as Netflix and Disney+, which have transformed viewing habits.

- 2012: Jimmy Savile - The eccentric presenter Jimmy Savile was a fixture on children's television from the 1960s but in 2012, a year after his death, a scandal erupted.

Savile, who regularly presented the hit music show "Top of the Pops" and had his own programme "Jim'll Fix It", was unveiled as a predatory paedophile who had raped and molested minors for decades.

The BBC was accused of a cover-up, apologised and launched an independent investigation which concluded in 2016 that a culture of fear and celebrity deference had enabled Savile's activities.

ctx/phz/jjNETFLIX

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Scandal Technology Music Europe German Marriage London George Same Spencer SITE June September October November 2016 World War TV From Top Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

11 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

11 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.