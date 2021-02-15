1,000 clubbers defy Covid ban in Serbia

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Around 1,000 partygoers were caught at a Belgrade nightclub flouting anti-virus restrictions in Serbia, which has banned gatherings of more than five people, the interior ministry said Sunday.

Three suspected organisers were held for 48 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

A report on RTS television said the three faced a fine as well as possible jail terms of up to three years.

Flouting of the measures is fairly regular, but parties in the Balkan country of seven million rarely exceed a few dozen participants.

Serbia's cafes and restaurants must close at 8 pm.

A health ministry official said the authorities have carried out around 275,000 checks of restaurants since the start of the pandemic, imposing fines totalling 79 million dinars (more than 670,000 Euros, $750,000).

Serbia has recorded more than 4,200 deaths from Covid-19 from around 420,000 infections.