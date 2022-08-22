UrduPoint.com

10,000 China-Europe Freight Train Trips Made In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The number of China-Europe freight train trips in 2022 reached 10,000 on Sunday, 10 days earlier than last year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) shows.

The trains have carried 972,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of goods this year, up 5 percent over a year ago, according to China Railway.

With 82 routes, the trains now reach 200 cities in 24 European countries, forming a transport network covering the whole of Europe. The trains transport more than 50,000 types of goods across 53 categories, such as automobiles and parts, clothing and accessories, and grain and timber.

China has made solid efforts to increase the transport capacity of the trains by upgrading domestic transport channels and coordinating infrastructure improvements with overseas railways.

In 2022, the average daily freight volume on the eastern route for the China-European freight train services surged 41.3 percent from 2020, and that of the western and central routes rose 20.7 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively.

