UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10,000 Families To Be Moved From DR Congo Cobalt Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:40 AM

10,000 families to be moved from DR Congo cobalt site

Kolwezi, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :DR Congo authorities are to pay some 10,000 families to move away from a southeastern town sitting atop billions of Dollars worth of cobalt, a provincial governor said Tuesday.

Impoverished but mineral-rich DR Congo is the world's largest producer of the rare metal, which is crucial for making batteries used in mobile phones and electric vehicles.

"If the state determines that it is in the interest of the entire nation, it can relocate and compensate the inhabitants," said Richard Muyej, governor of Lualaba province and a former interior minister.

He said the relocation plan would cost some $800 million (715 million Euros).

Some 600 families were already relocated from Kasulo town last year, with compensation levels ranging widely between $1,500 and $10,000 per household, according to a local watchdog group, Synergie.

The cobalt reserves at Kasulo are estimated to be worth $100 billion, Muyej said, adding that prices for the mineral are bound to rise.

Muyej anticipated pushback from residents over the relocation, but said "what is under the ground does not belong to individuals but to the state".

Each of the 10,000 families is made up of around 10 members, he said.

The announcement comes as it emerged that five US tech giants including Apple, microsoft and Google parent Alphabet have been named in a lawsuit over the death of child labourers in cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The case was lodged Sunday in the name of 14 unidentified relatives of children killed in tunnel collapses, as well others maimed as they worked.

It lists also Dell and Tesla as defendants in the case which was submitted by the International Rights Advocates (IRA) campaign group to a Washington tribunal.

Demand for cobalt is soaring, with world prices tripling in the four years up to 2018. The Democratic Republic of Congo produced two-thirds of the world's cobalt in 2017.

The mining industry has said it wants to adopt standards of good governance to improve working conditions.

Related Topics

World Google Governor Interior Minister Mobile Washington Vehicles Cobalt Congo Sunday 2017 2018 Apple From Industry Tesla (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

8 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

9 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

9 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

10 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.