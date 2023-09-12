Open Menu

10,000 Missing In Libya Storm Floods, Death Toll 'huge': Red Cross

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Geneva, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The death toll from freak floods in eastern Libya is expected to soar dramatically, with 10,000 people reported missing, the Red Cross warned on Tuesday.

Officials in Libya have said at least 150 people were killed in the flooding in Libya after storm Daniel swept the Mediterranean, lashing Turkey, Bulgaria and Greece.

But Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said the actual toll was likely many times higher.

"Our teams on the ground are still doing their assessment, (but) from what we see and from the news coming to us, the death toll is huge," he told reporters in Geneva via video link from Tunis.

"It might reach to the thousands.""We don't have a definite number right now," he said, stressing though that the organisation had independent sources saying "the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 persons so far."Speaking on Libyan network Almasar, Oussama Hamad, prime minister of the east-based government, has reported "more than 2,000 dead and thousands missing" in the city of Derna alone, but no medical sources or emergency services have confirmed such figures.

