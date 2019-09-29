UrduPoint.com
'100,000' March In Switzerland For Climate Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

'100,000' march in Switzerland for climate action

Geneva, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Tens of thousands of people -- around 100,000 according to organisers -- marched through the Swiss capital Bern Saturday calling for action to stop climate change, three weeks ahead of parliamentary elections.

They marched a day after smaller demonstrations in Swiss cities for Friday's "climate strikes", which was also observed in cities across Europe.

Saturday's march was organised by 80 campaigning groups who together call themselves the Climate Alliance.

Bern police did not comment on the turnout numbers put out by the march organisers, but police spokesman Dominik Jaggi told AFP: "It was one of the biggest demonstrations organised in recent years" in Bern.

