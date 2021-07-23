UrduPoint.com
1,009,148 COVID-19 Doses Administered;41 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 1,009,148 people including 34,181 health workers and 1,043,329 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district administration here Friday,41 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 28,181 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data, nine cases were reported from Rawal Town, eleven from Potohar town, eleven from Rawalpindi Cantt, six from Taxila, and one each from Gujar khan, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, and Islamabad.

"Presently 107 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 28 in Holy Family Hospital,18 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,37 in Institute of Urology,22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, and two in Bilal Hospital," the health authority report said. District Health Authority updated that so far 26,417 patients were discharged after recovery while 1827 were quarantined including 1183 at home and 644 in isolation.

