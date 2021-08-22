UrduPoint.com

102 Migrants Rescued In Channel Trying To Reach Britain

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 08:30 AM

102 migrants rescued in Channel trying to reach Britain

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Over 100 migrants were rescued in the Channel on Saturday as they tried to reach Britain on makeshift boats, the French maritime prefecture said.

A first boat carrying 38 migrants was reported in difficulty off Boulogne, the authorities said.

The migrants were rescued and returned to France before being handed over to border police, a statement said.

A further 60 migrants were also rescued off Hardelot, including 58 through the intervention of a tug, and two others by a patrol vessel.

Four further migrants were picked up by the same patrol boat.

All the migrants were now safe, the statement added.

Since the end of 2018, illegal crossings of the Channel by migrants seeking to reach the UK have soared despite authorities warning of strong currents, low temperatures and the perils of venturing into one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Between January 1 and July 31, 2021, French maritime authorities recorded 12,148 crossings or attempted crossings, nearly three times the number (4,192) for the same period of 2020.

Related Topics

World Police France Same United Kingdom January July Border 2018 2020

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd August 2021

21 minutes ago
 Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

8 hours ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

9 hours ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

9 hours ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

9 hours ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.