1.06 Mln Foreign Tourists Visit Indonesia In January-August Period 2021

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

1.06 mln foreign tourists visit Indonesia in January-August period 2021

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 1,061,530 foreign tourists visited Indonesia in the January-August period 2021, according to the country's Central Agency of Statistics.

The number of foreign tourist visits to Indonesia is still small due to the slow economic development, especially in areas that depend much on tourism as the main economic driver, the agency's Head Margo Yuwono said in a statement in Jakarta on Friday.

Yuwono pointed out that the foreign tourists entering the country during that period consisted of 79,080 people by air, 301,340 by sea and 681,110 by land.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign tourists arriving in Indonesia in August 2021 reached 127,310, a decrease of 21.19 percent compared to 161,550 in the same month of 2020, he said.There was also a 6 percent decline compared to the number of similar visits in July 2021.

