UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,081 More US Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:30 AM

1,081 more US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus killed another 1,081 people in the United States in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That means 106,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 1,831,435 official cases, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The US has had by far the most COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world.

The virus has killed at least 379,585 people worldwide since it appeared in China late last year, according to a count by AFP as of 0030 GMT.

Every American state has to some degree begun relaxing containment measures to stop the spread of the virus.

But dozens of major cities have instituted nighttime curfews in recent days to deal with the unrest that has swept the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was asphyxiated by a white police officer last week in Minneapolis.

Related Topics

World Police China Died Man George Minneapolis United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to ..

6 hours ago

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,869 new cases, ..

7 hours ago

Nigeria's Buhari backs Africa bank head despite US ..

7 hours ago

Assistant to the PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the c ..

7 hours ago

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.