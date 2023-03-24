UrduPoint.com

1.089 Mn Protested French Pension Reform: Govt Estimate

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 12:40 AM

1.089 mn protested French pension reform: govt estimate

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Some 1.089 million protesters took part in demonstrations in France on Thursday against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, the interior ministry said, with 119,000 marching in Paris alone.

The number for the capital is the highest since protests against the reform began in January.

Nationwide, it was more than double the turnout seen at the last big protest day on March 15.

But it fell short of the 1.28 million people who marched on March 7.

Earlier the hard-left CGT union said that 3.5 million people had marched, including 800,000 in the capital.

