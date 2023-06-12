UrduPoint.com

10th Arab-China Business Conference Concludes With Signing Agreements Worth Over $10 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

10th Arab-China business conference concludes with signing agreements worth over $10 Billion

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The first day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, concluded with the signing of 30 investment agreements worth over $10 billion (SAR 37.5 billion) across several sectors.

These sectors encompass technology, renewables, agriculture, real estate, minerals, supply chains, tourism, and healthcare.

The conference boasted an extensive agenda, attracting thousands of participants. Panel discussions, workshops, meetings, and side events covered a range of significant topics, including social and environmental responsibility, governance, and strengthening supply chain resilience.

This mega-gathering saw the participation of more than 3,500 business leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from over 26 countries, solidifying its status as a prominent platform for collaboration and investment opportunities.

