10Th edition of Arab-China business conference ends with landmark announcement of Riyadh declaration

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The 10th edition of the Arab-China Business Conference successfully has concluded in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The conference featured 9 panels, 18 workshops, and several private meetings and hosted 150 speakers to explore, discuss and amplify Arab-Chinese economic cooperation.

The conference closed with the official announcement of the Riyadh Deceleration, a multimodal framework to strengthen economic and investment partnerships shared between the Arab world and China.

The announcement lays the foundation for continued collaboration with a focus on nine points, namely, strengthening economic partnerships, exploring new opportunities for cooperation, supporting entrepreneurship, exchanging research and scientific innovations, organizing training programs to enhance human capital, activating cooperation to achieve market stability, addressing socioeconomic challenges, strengthening economic integration and amplifying renewable energy sources.

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the conference was the largest edition to date and a milestone development in Arab-Chinese economic partnerships. The Arab-China Business Conference welcomed leaders from the public and private sectors, innovators, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, investors and senior officials from 26 countries to explore the future of commercial relations between the Arab world and China.

Hosted in Saudi Arabia for the first time and organized by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA), the conference was held in partnership with the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Union of Arab Chambers. The two-day conference featured keynote speeches, panel discussions and in-depth sector insights pinpointing means of cooperation in a range of sectors including technology, renewables, agriculture, real estate, minerals, logistics, tourism and healthcare.

The conference's inauguration speech was delivered by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which he emphasized the importance of multilateral economic cooperation between Arab countries and China.

"Our shared ambitions of collaborating for prosperity indicate a joint mutual vision that lays within the economic investment relations between the Arab countries & and China, shedding light on how we work together to build a better future for generations to come." Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, addressed the benefits of long-term economic cohesion between Arab countries and China during the conference's opening, stating, "The conference's theme 'Cooperation for Prosperity' confirms the importance, potential, and shared vision for the next frontiers of trade and investment relations between the two regions.

Through this conference, we have a remarkable opportunity to launch a new era of cooperation and collaboration fueled by our youth, our innovation and our shared interest for prosperity." The first day of the conference featured the signing of US$10 billion worth of investment agreements, spanning more than 30 deals across an array of sectors. Amongst the most notable agreements signed was a $5.6 billion agreement between the Kingdom's Ministry of Investment and Human Horizons, a Chinese developer of autonomous driving technology and electric car manufacturer, under the brand HiPhi, to establish a joint venture for automotive research manufacturing and distribution.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry, SABATCO and Hong Kong-based Android developer Hibobi Technology Ltd. were among the other organizations who signed agreements during the conference's opening day.

Day one of the Arab-China Business Conference witnessed a number of key plenary sessions, workshops and special meetings discussing key subjects including environmental, social and governance, supply chain resilience and how collaboration is key to activating opportunities within the industry, mining and mineral industries. Panel discussions during the day also covered important topics such as renewable energy, megaprojects, tourism and investment along China's Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure development strategy of which more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations have signed cooperative agreements thus far.

In addition to supporting investment opportunities, the closing day's objective centered not only on financial returns but also on how to build strong, long-term infrastructure and achieve solutions of common interest for both Arab nations and China through strategic collaboration.

The closing day's agenda centered on ways to build more resilient supply chains connecting the two regions, the evolving digital economy and capital market financing to facilitate the growth of business within Arab countries and China. A presentation was also shared regarding the newly announced special economic zones within Saudi Arabia, regulated by Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, which seeks to create pathways for inward strategic FDI.

The Arab-China Business Conference comes at a time of growing trade between Arab countries and China, which reached US$430 billion in 2022. Trade between China and Saudi Arabia alone exceeded US$106 billion last year, representing a 30% growth rate during 2021.

The eleventh edition of the Arab-China Business Conference is scheduled to take place in China in 2025.