Open Menu

11 Dead, 27 Missing In Beijing Rainstorms

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

11 dead, 27 missing in Beijing rainstorms

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A total of 11 people have died and 27 others remain missing during rainstorms in Beijing, local authorities said Tuesday.

Related Topics

Died Beijing

Recent Stories

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

9 minutes ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

11 minutes ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

15 minutes ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

27 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

27 minutes ago
Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

33 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule i ..

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

59 minutes ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next mo ..

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

1 hour ago
 ‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamab ..

‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous