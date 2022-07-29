UrduPoint.com

11 Dead, 4 Injured As Train Ploughs Into Minibus In Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

11 dead, 4 injured as train ploughs into minibus in Bangladesh

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :At least 11 people were killed when a train ploughed into a tourist minibus on Friday at a rail crossing in southeast Bangladesh.

At least three people were critically injured in the accident at Bangladesh's Chattogram district, some 242 km southeast of capital Dhaka, at about 1:45 p.m. local time, Kabir Hossain, officer-in-Charge of local Mirsharai police station, told Xinhua.

One of the passengers miraculously remains unscathed after being hit by the train, he added.

He further said the train en route to seaport city Chattogram from Dhaka rammed into the passenger minibus at a level crossing.

"All the 11 dead including the driver were on the microbus," said the police official, adding that all of them were tourists heading towards the Khoiyachora waterfall in Mirsharai area in the Chattogram district.

The minibus climbed onto the track ignoring signal, Ansar Ali, a railway official, told the reporters. He said though the gateman had lowered the bar at the crossing, the bus pushed through it.

The minibus was dragged a short distance by the train before it stopped, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Bangladesh Police Station Driver Dhaka All From P

Recent Stories

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

24 minutes ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

40 minutes ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

3 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

3 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.