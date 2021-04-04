UrduPoint.com
11 Dead After Truck Crashed Into Passenger Bus In East China

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

11 dead after truck crashed into passenger bus in east China

NANJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Eleven have been confirmed dead and multiple injured after a truck collided with a passenger bus on the Shenyang-Haikou expressway in east China's Jiangsu Province early Sunday morning.

The accident happened at around 1 a.m.

Sunday, as the truck crossed the fence along the middle of the road and crashed into the passenger bus, causing the latter to overturn as well as the rear-end collision of another two trucks in line.

The injured have been sent to hospital and the exact number is to be confirmed.

Preliminary investigation shows that the passenger bus was shuttling between Shanghai and Guanyun County, the city of Lianyungang, Jiangsu. When the accident occurred, the truck was not overloaded and further investigation is underway.

