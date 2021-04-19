UrduPoint.com
11 Dead In Egypt Train Accident: Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

11 dead in Egypt train accident: health ministry

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A train accident north of Cairo on Sunday left 11 people dead and 98 others injured, Egypt's health ministry said, in the latest rail calamity to hit the North African country.

The ministry, in an updated toll, said that "11 people were killed and 98 others injured in a train accident in Toukh", a small farming town in the fertile Nile Delta about 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside the capital.

