Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

11 dead in insurgent attack on DR Congo military sites

Lubumbashi, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Eleven people were killed during attacks by separatist insurgents on two military sites in the Democratic Republic of Congo's main mining centre of Lubumbashi on Sunday, the city's mayor said.

The dead were six insurgents, four members of the security forces and one civilian, Lubumbashi Mayor Ghislain Robert Lubaba Buluma told AFP.

