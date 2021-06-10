MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 11 people, including seven children, died and seven were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in India's Mumbai late Wednesday amid heavy rainfall.

More people are suspected to be trapped under the debris and the search operations is underway, an official from a civic body said. The building was located in a slum pocket in Mumbai's Malad suburb.