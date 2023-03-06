YANGON, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :-- Eleven people were killed and 15 others injured in traffic accidents on Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway in February this year, the Nay Pyi Taw Expressway Traffic Police Force said on Monday.

The figure was up compared to that registered in January when eight people were killed and 13 others injured in the traffic accidents occurred on the same highway, official data showed.

A total of 12 road crashes occurred on the busiest highway in Myanmar in February, causing damage of 14.15 million kyats (over 6,738 U.S. Dollars), it added.