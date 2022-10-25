UrduPoint.com

11 Killed In Fire At Uganda School For The Blind: Police

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 02:10 PM

11 killed in fire at Uganda school for the blind: police

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Eleven people have been killed in a blaze that tore through a school for the blind in central Uganda in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while six are in critical conditions and admitted (to hospital)," the Uganda Police Force said on Twitter.

The disaster occurred at about 1 am (2200 GMT Monday) at the Salama School for the Blind in Mukono, southeast of the capital Kampala.

Police said an investigation had been launched into the cause of the fire but did not specify if the victims were all students at the school.

